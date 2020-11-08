Skip to Content
Car crashes into Lompoc garage, no injuries reported

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc City Fire reported that a car crashed into a resident's garage late Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to reports of the crash on the 1100 block of West College Avenue.

They said the garage sustained substantial damage, with one corner fully knocked in by the vehicle.

Fortunately, crews were able to shore up the structure to prevent it from collapsing even more.

The homeowners also did not report any injuries in relation to this incident.

Lompoc police are investigating the cause of the crash.

