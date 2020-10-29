Skip to Content
Haunted drive-thru takes place in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - It was a busy night of Halloween festivities at Priesker Park in Santa Maria.

Hundreds of families participated in the haunted drive-thru "Boo" event.

Since many halloween events were canceled due to the pandemic, the Recreation and Parks Department hosted this drive-thru experience, where families could still enjoy a Halloween experience in a safe way.

Cars drove past dozens of booths set up where they could collect candy, without leaving their cars. Of course, children showed up donned in costumes.

Organizers ensured everyone's safety by maintaining a physical distance during the two-hour event.

