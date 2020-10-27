Minuteman missile set to launch from Vandenberg Wednesday

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - Vandenberg Air Force Base will launch a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile early Wednesday morning.

The Minuteman ICBM will launch between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The missile will be launched as part of an operational test. According to Air Force Global Strike Command, these launches are used to test the reliability and accuracy of the intercontinental ballistic missile system.

Test launches are a regular occurrence on the Central Coast. The most recent Minuteman launch at Vandenberg happened last month.