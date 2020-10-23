Volunteers in Los Alamos build desks, chairs for students

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - Dozens of volunteers participated in a desk build-a-thon last weekend in Los Alamos.

Organizers with the Los Alamos Foundation said they're constructing desks and chairs for local students to help them stay focused and maintain good posture while they learn from home.

The group got together on Sunday to build 12 desks from scratch. The desks were then given to Olga Reed Elementary School students. Volunteers said they will continue building the desks and chairs as long as there is a need.

Los Alamos Foundation on Facebook

During a previous desk-building event, volunteers made 10 desks and 10 chairs.

"The desks and chairs we are building are not fancy, but they give each child a place of his or her own. There is a storage area underneath and enough room on top for a tablet or laptop. Our chairs are sized to keep feet flat on the ground, support the hips and help a child maintain good posture while attending to schoolwork." Los Alamos Foundation on Facebook.

Each desk and chair combo costs about $35 in materials.

For more information or to make a donation, visit their website.