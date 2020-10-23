Additional COVID-19 grants cycle available for Santa Maria small businesses

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A deadline has been extended for Santa Maria small business owners to apply for grants to get them through the pandemic.

The Santa Barbara County Better Together Fund is extending its small business grant program.

The foundation partnered with the City of Santa Maria to help keep businesses struggling to stay open during the pandemic.

Each company approved will get up to $7,500.

The one-time grant can be put toward salaries, rent, personal protective gear and other modifications required to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Business owner Fernandez was one of the recipients from the first wave of grants.

“Getting that grant is going to help us, you know, with rent, is going to help us get stuff setup with tables outside,” said Fernandez. “Right now the cold is coming, so that can help us get heaters outside.”

According to the City of Santa Maria, it is committing $125,000 to this effort, and grants will be available until all of the money is given out.

The new deadline is set for Monday, Nov. 2.

To apply in English, click here. For Spanish applicants, click here.