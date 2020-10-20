Allan Hancock College continues remote classes for spring semester

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College decides to continue remote online classes for the upcoming spring semester on Tuesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college has decided to continue remote format classes on Zoom for the majority of its spring classes.

The college says the decision was made following the college's pandemic plan to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.

The plan was supported by Hancock's Board of Trustees in June.

Though a majority of the classes will be online, some labs and career technical education classes, or CTE, will be held in-person in a safe, socially distanced manner.

“The safety of our students, employees and community continues to be at the forefront as we prepare for spring,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “The decision to continue a remote teaching modality reflects a phased and measured approach to reopening that will keep Hancock healthy while continuing to provide a quality education to our students.”

Since the fall semester, the college has expanded support for students by offering in-person services, laptop lending, virtual counseling, online tutoring, emergency funding, and a wide array of additional programs and services to assist with the transition to remote learning and mitigate impacts of the pandemic.

Some services include counseling, financial aid assistance, help with registration and others.

Priority registration starts November 2 and open registration begins on November 7.

Winter classes begin December 14 and spring classes start on January 19.

To access the online class listing, click here: select Admissions & Records, and choose Class Search to look for courses that will be offered.