Guadalupe food truck goes up in flames in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A food truck went up in flames Saturday morning near a Wendy's parking lot in Santa Maria.

Firefighters explained the food truck, which belonged to Nardo's Fine Mexican Food in Guadalupe, was traveling down the US 101 when it began having engine trouble.

The driver pulled off on Broadway around 9:30 a.m. before stopping in the Wendy's parking lot on Preisker Lane.

Fire crews said a mechanical issue near the engine started a fire under the hood which ultimately spread to the rest of the truck.

Sadly, the truck was severely damaged by the flames.

Santa Maria City Fire said no injuries were reported.