Missing woman with dementia found in Orcutt

UPDATE 10/17/20: The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that Pauline Murphy was located Saturday afternoon.

Pauline has been located. Thank you for sharing this info and keeping an eye out for her. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) October 17, 2020

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies located in Orcutt are searching for a missing woman who has dementia on Saturday.

87-year-old Pauline Murphy was last seen on Mooncrest Lane. She was wearing a blue shirt and salmon-colored pants.

If you see Pauline or know where she might be, please call the Sheriff's Office immediately at 805-683-2724.