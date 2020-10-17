Skip to Content
Missing woman with dementia found in Orcutt

Pauline Murphy, 87

UPDATE 10/17/20: The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that Pauline Murphy was located Saturday afternoon.

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies located in Orcutt are searching for a missing woman who has dementia on Saturday.

87-year-old Pauline Murphy was last seen on Mooncrest Lane. She was wearing a blue shirt and salmon-colored pants.

If you see Pauline or know where she might be, please call the Sheriff's Office immediately at 805-683-2724.

