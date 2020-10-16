Marian Regional Medical Center recruits 20 new nurses during pandemic

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian Regional Medical Center hired 20 new nurses from the Cuesta College Nursing Program.

Administrators with the hospital say these new graduates are vital in supporting health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new nurses had to adapt in order to complete their education during the pandemic with online instruction.

