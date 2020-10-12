Santa Maria gym reopens, tries to stay afloat amid COVID-19

Santa Maria - North County

Santa Maria, Calif. – It’s been almost two weeks since the state allowed Santa Barbara County to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions, meaning many businesses are able to operate indoors with limited capacity now, including gyms.

A good amount of people are inside crunch fitness working out, as gyms are able to operate indoors with 25% limited capacity.

They were allowed to reopen after Santa Barbara county met the criteria to move into the less restrictive "red tier" in the state's reopening plan.

Crunch Fitness owner Arturo Quezda said the pandemic has been a difficult year for his gym.

His facility is at the Town Center Mall and was not able to open outdoors like other gyms.

But many gym members are now showing up after being closed for months.

Masks are required to be worn inside at all times. The gym is also making members bring their own work out towel. If anyone forgets their own towel, one can be bought at the counter.

The owner says everyone is glad to be releasing pandemic- related stress during a workout.

“It’s a good way to release some of the stress, anxiety… it’s a good way to overpass whatever is going on right now,” said Quezada.

Hospital-grade cleaning supplies are also available at the facility, so members and employees can clean the equipment for the safety of everyone.

Physical distancing is mandated, crunch fitness has blocked off every other piece of exercise equipment to make sure no one gets too close.