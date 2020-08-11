Truck overturns on Highway 154

Santa Maria - North County

BUELLTON, Calif. -- Buellton CHP is advised caution when traveling on Highway 154 east of Highway 101 due to a traffic accident on Tuesday.

CHP says a two car collision happened on Tuesday morning involving a flatbed truck, hauling pallets and produce containers, and an unoccupied car on the side of the right shoulder of the road on Highway 154.

The flatbed truck overturned onto its side and was blocking the eastbound lanes on Highway 154.

The driver of the truck has minor injuries.

Buellton CHP is worked with Caltrans and Smitty's tow to clear the road.