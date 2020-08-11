Stolen vehicle suspect arrested in Orcutt

Santa Maria - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. -- California Highway Patrol officers conducted a high risk stop in Orcutt Tuesday morning.

Santa Maria CHP officers conducted the stop at Bradley and Patterson roads in Orcutt for a report of a stolen car.

The car was reported stolen from a Santa Maria car wash at Broadway and Orchard Street earlier Tuesday.

The victim reported the crime and told officers that their cell phone was in the car. Officers were able to track down the location of the phone and found it to be at a McDonald's on Bradley Road.

Officers responded to the area and said the car drove through an Albertson's parking lot. Officers followed and made the stop on Bradley and Patterson.

Officers told the suspect to get out of the car but the suspect refused.

The suspect eventually came out of the car and was arrested without incident.

The suspect was arrested for the stolen vehicle.

No injuries were reported. The suspect's identity was not provided by law enforcement.