Look for the Helpers: ‘Computers for Families’ helps people stay connected during the pandemic

Computers for Families

Many families in Santa Barbara County are able to bring technology and internet into their homes, thanks to a generous program.

Santa Barbara County Education Office's non-profit, Partners in Education, has a program called Computers for Families, which distributes at least 50 computers a week to families in need.

During the pandemic alone, volunteers have distributed over 600 computers.

The program also spends time on outreach to the community. More than 1,000 phone calls have been placed, getting families connected to internet and solving technical issues that arise.

Volunteers are also working closely with school districts to ensure students have what they need for distance learning.

In order to maintain a steady stream of hardware to give away, donations are needed. If you or your organization have used or new computers to donate, or if you are a family in need and want to request a computer, please visit Computers for Families' website.

