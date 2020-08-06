Santa Maria’s new Bookmobile brings books to the community

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Public Library is bringing books to those in the community who want them amid the pandemic.

Santa Maria's mayor cut the ribbon on the library's new Bookmobile at a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Santa Maria is one of the new cities on the Central Coast to have a "Bookmobile" to meet local needs.

The plan is to use the new vehicle to coincide with the start of the new school year.

"You figure out you have this mission to accomplish and if they can't come here then we need to go to them. And, um, it's just a great idea, kids are going to love it. Parents are going to love, everyone will love this. It's really neat" Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said.

The $200,000 dollar mobile vehicle was paid for mostly with federal and state grant money.