More than 2,000 PG&E customers without power in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- More than 2,000 PG&E customers are experiencing a power outage on Thursday afternoon.
The outage began at around 9:26 a.m. and the initial estimated restoration time is 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The City of Santa Maria says about 2.340 customers are affected in Santa Maria.
PG&E says the cause initially appears to be an equipment issue.
The areas affected are along South Blosser Road from Stowell Road, south to McCoy and from A Street to South Depot Street.
PG&E is investigating the issue.
Comments