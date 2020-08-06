More than 2,000 PG&E customers without power in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- More than 2,000 PG&E customers are experiencing a power outage on Thursday afternoon.

The outage began at around 9:26 a.m. and the initial estimated restoration time is 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The City of Santa Maria says about 2.340 customers are affected in Santa Maria.

PG&E says the cause initially appears to be an equipment issue.

The areas affected are along South Blosser Road from Stowell Road, south to McCoy and from A Street to South Depot Street.

PG&E is investigating the issue.