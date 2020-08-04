Minuteman III successfully launches from Vandenberg AFB

Santa Maria - North County

VANDENBERG AIRFORCE BASE, Calif. -- A test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Tuesday at 12:21 a.m.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program was to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

“This launch demonstrates that we are able to provide the range support needed to facilitate this test during peacetime operations in the midst of COVID-19 operations,” said Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander. “Signifying that our nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, reliable, effective and ready to defend the United States and our allies.”