Santa Barbara County Fire respond to vegetation fire near Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire responded to vegetation fire that broke out on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:50 p.m., County Fire responded to a vegetation fire at the 6000 block of Cat Canyon Road near Santa Maria.

County fire had a full vegetation response.

The vegetation fire is being called the Gato Fire.

Officials say the fire is at one to two acres with the potential for being 100 acres.

Ground and air crews are said to be working the side of the fire to control the spread.

No structures are currently threatened.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.