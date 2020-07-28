Santa Maria police searching for victims, suspects in robbery

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help in locating victims and suspects involved in a robbery on July 13.

On July 13 at around 10:40 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to a robbery on the 400 block of West Alvin.

At arrival, police began an investigation of the incident.

Police looked at the video surveillance and saw two subject robbing an unknown person at gun point.

The victim and suspects both fled before police arrived and have not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Santa Maria Police Department Detective Dix at 805-928-3781 extension 2424.