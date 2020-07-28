Skip to Content
Santa Maria - North County
By
New
Published 3:40 pm

Santa Maria police searching for victims, suspects in robbery

SM Police looking for suspect and victim
Santa Maria Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help in locating victims and suspects involved in a robbery on July 13.

On July 13 at around 10:40 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to a robbery on the 400 block of West Alvin.

At arrival, police began an investigation of the incident.

Police looked at the video surveillance and saw two subject robbing an unknown person at gun point.

The victim and suspects both fled before police arrived and have not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Santa Maria Police Department Detective Dix at 805-928-3781 extension 2424.

Crime

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply