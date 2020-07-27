Popular Santa Maria park vandalized

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Parts of the Rotary Centennial Park were found ripped up including trails, landscaping and the sports field over the weekend.

Tracks of a large truck were left behind where it appeared to have driven through the trails, down a landscaped hill and onto the sports field.

Donut-shaped tracks were also left on the field where parts of the grass were damaged.

Parkgoers shared how much they depend on the park for exercise and fresh air especially during COVID-19 when other places are closed.

