Santa Maria nurse gets a surprise wedding on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Lucio Arguijo of Santa Maria thought he was appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' this week to be featured as a healthcare hero.

Arguijo is a nurse at Marian Medical Center and planned to discuss how he has been helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arguijo was hoping to get married this year – but all plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.

However, guest host and actor Sean Hayes surprised Arguijo and his fiance with a surprise wedding ceremony during the interview.

Watch NewsChannel's "Looking for the Helpers" at 6:30pm to hear from this local healthcare hero and watch his unforgettable moment.