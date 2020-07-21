Santa Maria Fairpark appoints interim CEO

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Fairpark announced their appointment of their interim CEO on Tuesday morning.

The Fairpark representatives named Autumn Acquistapace, their Deputy Manager, as the interim CEO.

Acquistapace will take up the duties of Richard Persons who retired back on June 30 after serving five years as the Santa Maria Fairpark CEO.

The change comes at a time when the Fairpark faces challenges after the cancellation of its two main events, the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival and the Santa Barbara County Fair, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Fairpark says plans are in the works for a fall festival in October.

Prior to being the Deputy Manager, Acquistapace spent eight years as the Event Coordinator for the Fairpark.

As the interim CEO, Acquistapace will oversee day-to-day operations of the Fairpark.

Acquistapace says she is excited for her new position, "I’m excited to take on the challenge and ready to work hard with everyone at the Fairpark toward saving the Fair for our community."

Acquistapace has worked in various administrative positions with the State of California for more than 20 years. She moved to Santa Maria after graduating from college in 2007.

Acquistapace says she is currently a member of Leading from Within—Katherine Harvey Fellows Class 2016-2017, the Minerva Club of Santa Maria and a Board of Director with the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.

