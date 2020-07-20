Chipotle to hire dozens of new employees on Central Coast

Santa Maria - North County

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Chipotle plans to hire 50 or more new employees in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The restaurant chain launched the 'We Are Open. We Are Growing. We Are Hiring' campaign in May due to the increase in online ordering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chipotle plans to hire 10,000 people across the organization nationwide.

Despite Governor Gavin Newsom's latest orders to pause indoor operations, Chipotle still offers takeout, pickup and delivery. "The newest orders from the Governor have not stopped us from continuing to support our guests and therefore, we still need to hire," Chief Diversity, Inclusion, and People Officer,Marissa Andrada.

Chipotle offers generous benefits, including tuition assistance. Watch NewsChannel tonight at 5pm for a closer look at the company's openings.

