Central Coast Medical Centers named among best maternity hospitals

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Two Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals were named among the best maternity hospitals in the U.S. on Friday.

Newsweek named French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria among others as the Best Maternity Hospitals in 2020.

On Friday, Newsweek announced 233 hospitals nationwide to receive the prestigious accolade with 46 of these hospitals being in California.

The distinction recognized facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families. They were verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

Hospitals that were named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics.

The Leapfrog Group has a national expert panel that established tough standards for these hospitals including lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

French Hospital Medical Center say their Stollmeyer Family Birthing Center has expanded and contains eight private birthing suites, with each room offering labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum services to patients all in the same space.

French's center also include a C-section suite directly inside along a new waiting area for families. Their Acute Care Nursery offers advanced neonatal care for the tiniest of patients.

Marian Regional Medical Center’s Maternal and Newborn Center offers 24/7 obstetrics services and dedicated obstetrics anesthesiologists, as well as the support of an entire team of physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and NICU staff with experience and expertise to manage any situation that may happen.

Marian's center has modern delivery rooms that are equipped with the latest technology needed to support any birth along with the amenities to help make your stay comfortable.

Marian also offers a 21-bed NICU, neonatal intensive care unit, that has board-certified neonatologists and staff that are highly-trained to care for critically-ill or premature babies.

“French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center have been national leaders in the area of perinatal safety are committed to providing the highest level of quality and excellence for expectant mothers and their babies, and this award is indicative of our standards,” says Medical Director of Maternal/ Fetal Medicine for Dignity Health Central Coast, Laurence Shields, MD. “Expectant mothers preparing for the birth of their baby can be confident about the exceptional care our birthing centers provide.”

