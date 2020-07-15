DUI suspected in head-on crash near Orcutt

Santa Maria - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Santa Maria California Highway Patrol responded to a head on crash near Orcutt on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at around 9:45 p.m., Santa Maria CHP responded to reports of a head on collision on Highway 135 just north of Highway 1 near Orcutt.

At arrival, officers found two cars involved in a head on collision.

Both drivers has injuries, one with minor, another said they had pain.

CHP officers say drugs and/or alcohol were involved in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.