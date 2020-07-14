Lucia Mar, SMJUHSD to discuss reopening schools during Tuesday meetings

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District and the Lucia Mar School District are discussing whether or not to reopen schools.

Official discussions were being held Tuesday night.

Both meetings will be streamed on Youtube.

Santa Maria's discussion was set to start at 5:30 p.m. The discussion will focus on gathering feedback from parents and families in the area to eventually come up with an action plan for the safe reopening of schools. The administration is currently leaning towards a hybrid model for the fall.

Lucia Mar was scheduled to meet at 6 p..m. The school district will also be focusing on the adoption of a safe plan for reopening. The discussion is open for public comment.