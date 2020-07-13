Harmless algae impacts the taste of water in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Residents in Santa Maria may notice a change in the taste and smell of their water.

The City of Santa Maria was notified by the Central Coast Water Authority (CCWA) that harmless algae compounds recently entered the State Water supply.

High temperatures created ideal conditions for blue-green algae blooms in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, affecting State Water Project customers, including the City.

These compounds "Geosmin" cause the water to have an earthy or musty odor and taste, but do not affect water quality. The City says its water supply remains safe for consumption and use.

People may have various levels of sensitivity to the water's taste and odor. If you are affected, the City recommends chilling water or adding citrus to reduce the earthy or musty odor and taste.

The CCWA is adjusting its treatment process to reduce the concentration of algae compounds delivered in State Water.

The City will also make operational changes as necessary to reduce the impact to the City’s water system and continue to monitor water quality to meet all Federal and State drinking water standards.

Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 7270.