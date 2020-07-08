Santa Maria aquatic center, lawn bowling to reopen

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria's Paul Nelson Aquatics Center and the Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club will partially reopen to the public on July 20.

The pool has been closed since January, first for renovation and then because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Both have reopening plans that are in compliance with health guidelines and approved by the City.

The pool will be on a lane reservation system. To book a reservation, click here.

"The pool will re-open for public lap swim, swim training programs and fitness courses," according to Recreation Services Manager Dennis Smitherman. "We are in the process of completing re-certification of our lifeguard staff over the next two weeks."

The lawn bowling club plan to limits the numbers of players, requires people to wear masks and maintain social distancing as well as limiting the access to the clubhouse at the Jocelyn Bowling Green.

The City says other recreation programs and services will resume gradually over the next few months as the County Health orders are updated.

City recreation centers will remain closed until further notice due to facilities usually being used for large social events, such as weddings and community fundraising events.

The City says not all programs that have submitted reopening plans have been approved including the Senior Swingers softball program due to the County Health Department's order that prohibits organized sports.

The City will provide specific information after July 13.