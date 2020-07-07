Lompoc first responders experience busy Fourth of July weekend

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc reported that City police and firefighters had a very busy Fourth of July weekend.

Lompoc police received 110 firework-related calls from Friday to Monday.

Lompoc Fire received 45 calls for service, including for fireworks, during the same time period. Fortunately, no firework-related injuries or damages were reported.

On July 4 alone, Lompoc firefighters received 24 calls consisting of nine dumpster fires and three vehicle crashes requiring the transportation of two patients to the hospital by helicopter.

On July 3, there was another vehicle crash in the city that required a patient to be transported to the hospital by helicopter.

In addition, Lompoc firefighters extinguished a small vegetation fire on the southeast edge of the city. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department assisted during several emergencies over the holiday weekend.

Lompoc police said they only issued two citations for illegal fireworks over the weekend out of the 110 calls they received. However, one citation carried a $1,500 fine.

The City said, in the month of June, Lompoc police received 180 illegal firework calls and 92 calls so far in July.

Over the past month, there have been roughly 300 firework-related reports made through the Lompoc Police Department mobile app.