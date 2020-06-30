Skip to Content
Santa Maria - North County
By
Published 11:30 am

Santa Maria police issue two citations after seizing illegal fireworks

fireworks citation santa maria
Santa Maria Police Department
Santa Maria firefighters seized a large cache of illegal fireworks Monday night.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police issued two citations for illegal fireworks Monday.

Police assigned to firework detail seized a large quantity of the illegal fireworks and issued citations.

Fireworks are legal in Santa Maria if they meet the "safe and sane" criteria. Police said that the fireworks seized Monday night did not meet this criteria.

The Santa Maria Police Department has received a large amount of complaints regarding fireworks, which will likely mean more citations being issued as we get closer to the Fourth of July holiday.

Safety

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply