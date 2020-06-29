Santa Maria receives donation of hand sanitizers

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- ExxonMobil donated 240 gallons of hand sanitizer to the City of Santa Maria in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

ExxonMobil modified a portion of their manufacturing facilities in Baton Rouge to rapidly produce hand sanitizer using their production of isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient.

The City says it is grateful for the donation which is estimated to be enough for six to nine months depending on usage.

The donation will help the City redirect their funds to other personal protective equipment.

The Parks and Recreation Department staff will be placing the medical-grade sanitizer into gallon-size containers and distributing it city wide to all departments.

“We believe it is important to resource those on the frontline protecting our communities,” said ExxonMobil Santa Ynez Unit Asset Manager Bryan Anderson. “We support the well-being of our community and look forward to overcoming these unprecedented times together.”

The hand sanitizer will be used at the entrance of City facilities. When the City offices reopen to the public, the hand sanitizer will also be used on counters and other high use surfaces.