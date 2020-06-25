Santa Maria develops plan for return of high school sports

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is developing a plan for athletes to return to physical activity and training.

On Thursday, the District announced that they have a committee made up of site administrators and athletic directors to help develop a plan for athletes to return to training and physical activity.

The committee's plans adheres to guidance provided by the State, Santa Barbara County, California Department of Education, National Federation of High Schools and the California Interscholastic Federation.

“This is a very detailed and methodical process to safely start conditioning and training with the hope of bringing students back to a physical activity mode and the eventual return to organized athletic contests,’’ said Assistant Superintendent of curriculum and instruction John Davis. “We are taking prudent and safe steps.’’

The committee began working on details mid-June and the plan was submitted to the Superintendent Cabinet for approval on Tuesday.

The District says the athletic director will begin holding coaches meetings to review the new rules with an implementation start date of July 6 to 17.