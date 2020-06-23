Hundreds of Santa Maria farmworkers receive raise after over a month of organizing

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After a month of organizing for better pay and work conditions, over 600 farmworkers will receive a raise from Driscoll’s Berries' supplier, Rancho Laguna Farms.

The push for higher pay and improved work conditions began in early May, when over 100 Rancho Laguna farmworkers coordinated a work stoppage.

Their stated goal was to get a raise based on the added dangers of their job during the COVID-19 pandemic and an overall increase in the cost of living.

Organizing efforts included the workers launching an online petition, which garnered attention across the country, resulting in over 61,000 signatures.

In response to their demands, Rancho Laguna Farms has increased wages to $2.10 per box of strawberries.

CAUSE reports that Rancho Laguna Farms also pledged to train foremen and supervisors in better communication skills and triple the amount of shade so workers can properly social distance during breaks.

“This is a true example of the power of worker organizing. Farmworkers are essential workers and deserve to be paid a living wage,” said Hazel Davalos, CAUSE Community Organizing Director.

Read the full memo from Rancho Laguna Owner Larry Ferini to workers here.

Driscoll's representatives said that although the company doesn't actually employ farmworkers (independent growers do), they are happy to see a resolution come to fruition.

"As a family-owned company with historical roots in California, Driscoll’s values the relationship we have with the communities that grow our berries. Driscoll’s has a long-standing history in the Santa Maria community and we know this is a challenging time for farmers and farmworkers during COVID-19. We are doing our best to live our values and we consider everyone to be a part of One Family, all rooted in the communities where we work and grow; this is core to who we are."

To read the entire statement from Driscoll's and Rancho Laguna Farms, click here.