Santa Maria police searching for hit-and-run suspect

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday.

On Sunday at around 4:42 a.m., a dark colored 2010 Chevy Silverado extended cab backed into a block wall at 1225 West Stowell in Santa Maria.

The collision in the wall caused structural damage along with damage to the adjacent building.

The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Police say the driver of the Chevy Silverado was described to be a Hispanic male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-9, weighs 190 pounds with short black hair, dark mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

The license plate number of the Chevy Silverado is 33380B1.

Anyone with information regarding the driver's name or whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Traffic Department at 805-928-3781 extension 1355.