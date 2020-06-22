Motorcyclist killed in crash on Foxen Canyon Road east of Santa Maria identified

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The motorcyclist killed in a crash on Foxen Canyon Road near Orcutt Garey Road last week has been identified as 43-year-old Jeffrey Marez of Santa Maria.

California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Foxen Canyon Road at Depot Street in Sisquoc, a census-designated place within the county.

First responders found a single motorcycle that crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle.

There were three people inside the car and one person riding the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was killed on impact. The three people in the car suffered minor injuries.

The CHP Incident Information Page reported the motorcycle caught on fire. Firefighters said the burn extended into nearby brush but was quickly put out.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.