Firefighters respond to fire, one person injured in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out on Monday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 200 block of West Street in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria Fire sent two engines and one battalion chief.

Santa Maria Police Department and AMR also responded to the scene.

At arrival firefighters found an exterior fire happening outside of a building.

One person was transported to the hospital.

There is currently no available information on what the patient's condition is.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.