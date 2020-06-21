Inmate found dead at US Penitentiary in Lompoc

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported that an inmate died after being found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lompoc on Sunday.

24-year-old inmate Mamoudou Kaba was found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

BOP reported that the responding staff immediately performed life-saving measures on Kaba.

Emergency medical services were contacted and quickly responded to continue life-saving procedures, however, Kaba was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Kaba was sentenced in the District of Kansas to an 85-month sentence for bank robbery, armed bank robbery, firearms laws, and use, carry and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The BOP said Kaba had been an inmate at USP Lompoc since July 10 of 2019.

The cause of his death is under investigation.

More information about the prison can be found at www.bop.gov.