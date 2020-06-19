Marian Medical staff delivers food to families with at-risk children

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian Regional Medical Center has been busy helping families with at-risk children.

Due to the pandemic and current restrictions, their efforts are needed now more than ever.

Marian's Medically Vulnerable Pediatric Program (MVP) supports local families that have children with medical needs at their homes.

The program was established about a year ago.

When the pandemic hit, Marian teamed up with Talley Farms and the Food Bank to deliver non-perishable food and fresh produce right to these families' doorsteps. It is a way to provide essential needs and ease the stress on these families during this difficult time.

“We get a lot of tears," Susan Rasmussen, registered nurse and MVP’s program manager. "They’re just so very thankful for us providing this service for them. We have families - no exaggeration - who have put a curtain up in front of their door because they want to keep their baby protected.”

Rasmussen said that Talley Farms has gone a step further, and has been donating fresh produce boxes to medical staff as well - to thank them for their service.

The MVP program is free and operates year-round. Rasmussen said that even though the food deliveries started because of COVID-19, the staff plans to continue them for as long as they can.