Santa Barbara County’s first inclusive playground is unveiled

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Today, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria, and the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. (PLAY, Inc.) is unveiling the area’s first inclusive playground.

The event is happening at 4:30pm on Wednesday, June 17th at Preisker Park.

The playground has a variety of specialized equipment that can be navigated by children with visual, mobile, and hearing impairments.

Highlights of the PlayCore equipment include a Zero G-Swing with an adjustable harness to maintain a neutral body position and minimize fatigue of children with physical disabilities, musical instruments, and an Americans with Disabilities Act Slide Transfer to allow a user in a mobility device to position themselves on the slide.

Fundraising for this project began in October of 2018 by the Santa Maria Kiwanis for Kids Foundation and PLAY, Inc. A $45,000 donation from Kiwanis and an additional $100,000 contributed by the community helped make the PlayCore design a reality.

The Recreation and Parks Department coordinated construction, provided staff labor to prepare the site, and provided additional funding.

This special playground can be enjoyed and accessible to all children.

If you have any questions, call the Recreation and Parks Department, (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.