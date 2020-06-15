Santa Maria police searching for at-risk woman

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.

23-year-old Juana Lopez Bautista was last seen Sunday around 8 a.m.

Police say she went to do laundry at The Laundry Room at 600 N. Broadway around 11 a.m.

It's believed she then went to a local grocery store, police said.

At about 7 p.m, her 2001 Kia Sportage was found abandoned near Jim May Park.

Family members and police have tried to contact her by phone. but have been unsuccessful. Family members say it is unusual for her not to answer her phone. She has no history of running away or disappearing, police said.



Anyone who may have seen Lopez throughout the day on Sunday or anyone who may have any information about her location is urged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277