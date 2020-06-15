Paso Robles Fire and responds to a vegetation fire

Santa Maria - North County

Paso Robles, Calif.- Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire on 3200 Sulphur Springs Road around 5:46 Sunday night.

An acre of thick grass and brush was burning with a moderate rate of spread. Two fire engines, one squad, and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded to the fire. Due to the aggressive behavior of the fire, additional fire engines were requested. The Paso Robles Police Department, SLO County Sheriff and CHP were also called to assist with traffic and evacuate several homeless camps in the area.

The fire was contained a little after 6 p.m. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

According to the fire department, a personal drone was flying in the area, which delayed the response of a helicopter. As a reminder, aircraft cannot fly if your drone is in the air.