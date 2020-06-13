Santa Barbara-based singer hosts virtual concert for residents at Marian Regional Medical Center’s Extended Care Center

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Residents at the Marian Regional Medical Center's Extended Care Center enjoyed a private Zoom concert this month during the center's 'birthday bash' celebration.

Marian said their birthday bash is a time for all of the birthdays during that month to be celebrated.

This month's virtual concert was put on by singer Conner Cherland from Santa Barbara.

“The residents were incredibly grateful for the opportunity to use their iPads to enjoy Conner Cherland’s musical talent and as a form of interaction,” says Debbie Mockler-Young, Senior Director, Marian Extended Care Center. “They were excited to sing along and share the experience with others, and this serves as another form of healing for them.”

Marian's Extended Care Center said they have been working hard to allow residents to have fun, virtual interactions while following the CDC's health guidelines during the pandemic.

One of those solutions included reaching out to Cherland, asking him to bring some much-needed cheer to those who are staying in the facility long-term.

Patients were even able to send in song requests before the concert. Many said they were looking forward to the entertainment.