Local business responds to deadly shooting in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Like many in the community, Trevor Trindell with Sign Here was shocked by the shooting that left one man dead and four officers hurt in Paso Robles this week.



“Really it was stressful for us being so close in proximity. It was really great to see all the support for all the police and how many police were here to take care of the situation," said Trindell.



As a business that makes signs, Trindell is handing out decals as a way to show support to law enforcement.



“We’re making small blue line decals since it’s something small we can do to help other people show their support for all of the local police, sheriff's deputies, everything,” said Trindell.



What he describes as something “small” really means something big to the dozens of customers driving up to get their decals.



“I’m pretty shook up. I never thought something like this would happen in a small town, I mean it’s crazy. I love the support that they are bringing to the community and it’s wonderful yeah,” said customer Gina Abrams.



Alex Abrams picked up several decals and says he plans to do more to support law enforcement. “It’s awesome we love it we’re probably going to get a flag, a bigger flag, but it’s awesome."



"My hope is that this will be a way for people to be able to show their support for law enforcement," said Trindell.



Sign Here managers say they have made hundreds of the decals for anyone who would like to pick one up to support officers.