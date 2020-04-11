Lompoc police search for 1 and 3-year-old boys allegedly hidden by their father

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is searching for two brothers, ages one and three, who were last seen April 1.

Police say the boys were last with their father who is allegedly hiding them from their custodial mother.

The boys and their father were last seen in the New Cuyama area.

Police said the 1-year-old boy is named Casey Bratcher. He is white, 2-foot-6 and weighs about 28 pounds. Casey's hair is red/auburn and he has blue eyes.

Casey's 3-year-old brother is named Ajay Bratcher. Ajay is white, 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

The boys' father, pictured below, is named Adam Bratcher. He is 38 years old and was last seen driving a four-door, blue Ford F250 with the license plate number 7F80792. The Ford was towing a 30-foot, fifth-wheel trailer.

If you happen to see any of the people mentioned above or know where they might be, please call the Lompoc Police Department or 911 immediately.