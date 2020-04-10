Santa Maria police searching for missing juvenile

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Police Department is urging the public to help locate a missing juvenile on Friday evening.

Police are looking for Abel Cervantes who was last seen in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

Cervantes is a 16-year-old boy. He is 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue denim jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 extension 277.