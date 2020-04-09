Lompoc police stand off with potential armed suspect

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Police Department and SWAT team responded to a domestic violence dispute on Thursday afternoon.

Lompoc police are responding to a report of a domestic violence dispute gone wrong on Thursday at College Avenue between I Street and K Street in Lompoc.

The incident began around 4 p.m.

Police suspect that the man is armed.

Both police and the SWAT team are responding.

Police are trying to get the male suspect to voluntarily surrender.

The surrounding areas are under shelter-in-place with farther residents allowed to evacuate the area.

This is currently an active incident.

We will provide updated information as it becomes available.