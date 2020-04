Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria Regional Landfill will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12th.

The landfill is located at 2065 East Main Street.

The site will be back open the following day, Monday, April 13th at 7:00 a.m.

Trash and recycling collection service will not be affected by the closure.

If you have any questions, you may call the Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951, extension 7270.