Santa Maria firefighters, recruit tested for coronavirus

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Three Santa Maria firefighters and one recruit are being tested for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the city.

The three firefighters all work in the same station and were sent home Wednesday after two of them complained of experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The three firefighters have been tested "out of an abundance of caution" and are expected to receive results of their tests on Thursday.

The fire station has since been cleaned and sanitized.

“We continue to practice social distancing, adhere to screening protocols that our dispatchers are performing, limiting the number of firefighters rendering medical assistance, and wearing all personal protective equipment,” Fire Chief Leonard Champion said in the press release.

One of the department’s firefighter recruits was also sent home earlier this week with similar symptoms.

That recruit was sent home to self-quarantine and their results are expected back soon.