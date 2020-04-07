More inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Lompoc Prison

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Lompoc Prison continues to rise.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Prisons announced that five more inmates and one more employee at the United States Penitentiary, Lompoc tested positive for the coronavirus.

The total of positive cases now sits at 35; 29 inmates and 6 staff members.

On Monday, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso referred to the situation at the prison an outbreak.

Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout the Federal Prison system.

As of Tuesday, there are 241 federal inmates and 73 Bureau of Prisons staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the country. Eight inmates have died as a result.