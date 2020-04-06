Outbreak at Lompoc Prison: 28 people test positive for COVID-19

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The situation at the Lompoc Prison is considered an outbreak as 28 people test positive for COVID-19.

The cases are located at the United States Penitentiary, Lompoc, a medium-security prison at 3901 Klein Blvd.

Of the 28 cases, 23 are inmates and five are employees.

These cases are included in the countywide total of 192, and make up the majority of cases located in Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

During Monday's Santa Barbara County COVID-19 news briefing, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso called the situation an outbreak.

192 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County as of Monday. A large portion of those cases include health care workers in addition to the Lompoc prison community.