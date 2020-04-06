Farm Credit West distributes $120,000 to food banks in California

Santa Maria - North County

ROCKLIN, Calif. - Farm Credit West has announced it's giving $120,000 to food banks throughout California and Arizona, to provide relief to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agricultural lending cooperative distributed $4,000 grants to thirty food banks throughout the regions in which they operate.

“Food banks are struggling to meet demand as local families face increasing food shortages. These communities are the backbone of our Association and our board is committed to contributing resources to provide relief to those impacted by this crisis,” said Mark Littlefield, President and CEO of Farm Credit West.

The corporate headquarters is located in Rocklin, California, but there are offices along the Central Coast. Farm Credit West provides financial services to farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses.

To learn more, visit their website.